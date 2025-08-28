Markets
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Gets Orphan Drug Designation For VGT-1849B In Polycythemia Vera

August 28, 2025 — 08:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Thursday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation for VGT-1849B for the treatment of polycythemia vera (PV), a rare type of blood cancer.

The orphan drug designation provides certain benefits including tax credits for qualified clinical trials, exemption from user fees, and seven years of market exclusivity after approval.

