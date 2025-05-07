VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $VNDA Reports Quarterly Earnings

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS ($VNDA) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of -$0.50 per share, beating estimates of -$0.61 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $50,040,000, beating estimates of $46,037,016 by $4,002,984.

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $VNDA stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VNDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MIHAEL HRISTOS POLYMEROPOULOS (President and CEO) has made 9 purchases buying 60,000 shares for an estimated $287,840 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEPHEN RAY MITCHELL sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $25,863

KEVIN PATRICK MORAN (SVP, CFO & Treasurer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $8,778

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS Government Contracts

We have seen $162,771 of award payments to $VNDA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

