BioTech
VNDA

Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Appeals Court Overturns FDA's Order On Hetlioz

August 18, 2025 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) said it secured a victory over the FDA in its dispute with the agency regarding the approvability of HETLIOZ or tasimelteon to treat jet lag disorder. The Court has remanded the case back to the FDA, where Vanda anticipates the FDA will either approve the sNDA or Vanda will receive a hearing.

Vanda submitted its supplemental New Drug Application in 2018 to market HETLIOZ to treat jet lag disorder. The court ordered the FDA to resolve Vanda's sNDA or commence a hearing.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VNDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.