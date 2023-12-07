Vanda Pharmaceuticals Acquires U.S., Canadian Rights To PONVORY From Janssen

(RTTNews) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) has acquired U.S. and Canadian rights to PONVORY from Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a Johnson & Johnson Company. PONVORY is approved by the FDA and Health Canada to treat adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease and active secondary progressive disease.

Vanda paid $100 million to acquire the U.S. and Canadian rights to PONVORY. Janssen will continue to operate the business pursuant to a Transitional Business License Agreement, during which time, Vanda and Janssen will transition regulatory and supply responsibility for PONVORY to Vanda.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.