Vanda Pharma Reports Positive Results From Second Phase III Study Of Tradipitant

(RTTNews) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) reported the results from second Phase III study of tradipitant in motion sickness, confirming the previously reported results of two efficacy studies demonstrating that tradipitant is effective in the prevention of vomiting associated with motion sickness. Vanda expects to submit a NDA for tradipitant in the prevention of vomiting induced by motion to the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Motion Serifos study was a multicenter double-blind, placebo-controlled study where 316 participants received tradipitant 170 mg, tradipitant 85 mg, or placebo. Both 170 mg and 85 mg tradipitant doses were shown to be superior to placebo in preventing vomiting.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.