News & Insights

Markets
VNDA

Vanda Pharma Reports Positive Results From Second Phase III Study Of Tradipitant

May 15, 2024 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) reported the results from second Phase III study of tradipitant in motion sickness, confirming the previously reported results of two efficacy studies demonstrating that tradipitant is effective in the prevention of vomiting associated with motion sickness. Vanda expects to submit a NDA for tradipitant in the prevention of vomiting induced by motion to the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Motion Serifos study was a multicenter double-blind, placebo-controlled study where 316 participants received tradipitant 170 mg, tradipitant 85 mg, or placebo. Both 170 mg and 85 mg tradipitant doses were shown to be superior to placebo in preventing vomiting.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VNDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.