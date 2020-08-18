Vanda : Interim Study Shows Tradipitant Accelerates Improvement In Patients With COVID-19 Pneumonia

(RTTNews) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) said the interim analysis of the ODYSSEY study showed that hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia improved sooner when treated with tradipitant as compared to placebo.

In Tuesday pre-market trade, VNDA was trading at $13.37 up $1.72 or 14.76 percent.

The interim analysis of the ODYSSEY study showed that a 14 day tradipitant treatment accelerated clinical improvement by day 7.

At day 28 of the study, tradipitant showed a numerical benefit over placebo with an earlier median time to recovery.

The finding was based on a preliminary analysis of the first 60 patients enrolled in the ODYSSEY study of tradipitant in COVID-19 pneumonia.

Vanda said it looks forward to collaborating with U.S. government agencies and hospitals across the country to confirm the findings expediently. If those results are confirmed, tradipitant could become part of the standard of care, either alone or in combination with antivirals, for patients with COVID-19 pneumonia.

ODYSSEY is an ongoing Phase III double-blind placebo-controlled trial investigating the efficacy and safety of tradipitant, a neurokinin-1 receptor (NK-1R) antagonist, in the treatment of neurogenic inflammation of the lung secondary to SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection, which was initiated in April 2020.

The study is expected to enroll 300 patients, and as of July 15, 2020, 60 patients had enrolled and completed the study.

