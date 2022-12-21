Vancouver airport limits international arrivals after snowstorm

OTTAWA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Vancouver International Airport said it was temporarily limiting incoming international flights for about 48 hours to clear airfield congestion after a strong snow storm earlier this week forced cancellations and delays.

"We continue to ensure our runways and taxiways remain clear and are facilitating some arrivals and departures thanks to improving conditions, however flight delays and cancellations should be expected," the airport said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)

