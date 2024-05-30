VanadiumCorp Targets $600K in Private Placement

News & Insights

May 30, 2024 — 02:14 pm EDT

Vanadiumcorp Resource (TSE:VRB) has released an update.

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. is set to raise $600,000 through a non-brokered private placement, offering up to 15 million units at $0.04 each, with additional purchase options via warrants. The funds are earmarked for general corporate purposes and to further exploration and testing at the Lac Doré mineral project in Québec. The financing awaits TSX Venture Exchange approval and will be subject to a customary four-month hold period.

