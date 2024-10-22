VanadiumCorp Announces Share Consolidation Strategy

News & Insights

Vanadiumcorp Resource (TSE:VRB) has released an update.

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. is set to commence a share consolidation on October 25, 2024, consolidating every 10 pre-consolidation shares into 1 post-consolidation share to better position the company for future growth and financing opportunities. The company will continue to trade under the existing symbol “VRB.V” with approximately 8,318,185 common shares outstanding post-consolidation.

