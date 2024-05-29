Vanadium Resources Shareholders Approve Resolutions

Vanadium Resources Ltd. (AU:VR8) has released an update.

Vanadium Resources Ltd. has announced the successful passage of all proposed resolutions at their recent General Meeting, with overwhelming shareholder support evident in the poll results. The company’s focus on performance rights issues to key management personnel, including John Ciganek, Jurie Wessels, and Michael Davy, received significant backing, reflecting shareholder confidence in the leadership team.

