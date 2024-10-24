Vanadium Resources Schedules Annual General Meeting

Vanadium Resources Ltd. (AU:VR8) has released an update.

Vanadium Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2024, in West Perth, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or through proxy voting, with all necessary documents available online. This meeting is a key event for shareholders to stay informed and involved in the company’s decision-making process.

