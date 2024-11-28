Vanadium Resources Confirms AGM Resolutions Approval

Vanadium Resources Ltd. (AU:VR8) has released an update.

Vanadium Resources Limited announced that all resolutions presented at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by polling. Key decisions included the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of a director, and approval of a 10% placement facility. This positive outcome supports the company’s strategic growth plans and may attract interest from investors looking for promising opportunities.

