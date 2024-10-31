News & Insights

Vanadium Resources Boosts Project with Strategic Moves

October 31, 2024 — 01:28 am EDT

Vanadium Resources Ltd. (AU:VR8) has released an update.

Vanadium Resources Ltd. has made significant strides in its Steelpoortdrift Vanadium Project, highlighted by a strategic agreement with China Energy International Group to pursue engineering and financing collaborations. The company is optimizing operations by relocating its Salt Roast Leach Plant to streamline processes and potentially boost early cash flow through concentrate sales. With environmental and water use licenses secured, Vanadium Resources is well-positioned for growth in the vanadium alloy and renewable energy storage markets.

