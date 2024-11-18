Vanadian Energy Announces Share Consolidation Plan

Vanadian Energy (TSE:VEC.H) has released an update.

Vanadian Energy Corp. is set to consolidate its common shares at a 10-to-1 ratio, effective November 21, 2024, subject to TSX Venture approval. This move will reduce the total number of shares to approximately 4.2 million while maintaining the company’s name and trading symbol. Shareholders will receive guidance on exchanging their share certificates after the consolidation.

