Van Lanschot Kempen (AMS:VLK) Price Target Decreased by 7.44% to 34.24

The average one-year price target for Van Lanschot Kempen (AMS:VLK) has been revised to 34.24 / share. This is an decrease of 7.44% from the prior estimate of 36.99 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.50 to a high of 39.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.57% from the latest reported closing price of 27.05 / share.

Van Lanschot Kempen Maintains 6.47% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.47%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Van Lanschot Kempen. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLK is 0.08%, a decrease of 6.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.81% to 4,485K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,019K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,024K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLK by 10.75% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 946K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TISVX - Transamerica International Small Cap Value I holds 328K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 370K shares, representing a decrease of 12.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLK by 3.62% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 306K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 283K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

