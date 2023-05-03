Van Kampen Trust For Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Van Kampen Trust For Investment Grade Municipals said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.43 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.46%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.09%, the lowest has been 4.42%, and the highest has been 6.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.30 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Van Kampen Trust For Investment Grade Municipals. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 11.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VGM is 0.21%, a decrease of 3.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.77% to 19,478K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 2,169K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares, representing an increase of 82.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VGM by 476.02% over the last quarter.

Bramshill Investments holds 1,991K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,814K shares, representing an increase of 8.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VGM by 2.47% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,898K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,696K shares, representing an increase of 10.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VGM by 12.56% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,458K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,606K shares, representing a decrease of 10.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VGM by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 1,452K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,470K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VGM by 18.96% over the last quarter.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (the Trust), formerly Invesco Van Kampen Trust For Investment Grade Municipals, is a diversified, closed-end management investment trust. The Trust's investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. It will invest substantially all of its assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal securities that are rated investment grade at the time of investment. Municipal securities include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper and lease obligations. The Trust may also invest approximately 20% of its net assets in non-investment-grade and unrated securities that it determines to be of comparable quality. Invesco Advisers, Inc. serves as its investment advisor.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.