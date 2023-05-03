Van Kampen Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Van Kampen Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.41 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.21%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.98%, the lowest has been 3.94%, and the highest has been 6.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.47 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.29%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Van Kampen Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 7.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VPV is 0.04%, a decrease of 32.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.54% to 3,965K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,205K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,098K shares, representing an increase of 8.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VPV by 4.39% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 597K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fiera Capital holds 313K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares, representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VPV by 49.13% over the last quarter.

Logan Stone Capital holds 132K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 88.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VPV by 385.28% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 130K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares, representing a decrease of 83.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VPV by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

