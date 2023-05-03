Van Kampen Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Van Kampen Advantage Municipal Income Trust II said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.39 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.19%, the lowest has been 4.39%, and the highest has been 6.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Van Kampen Advantage Municipal Income Trust II. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VKI is 0.16%, an increase of 73.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.61% to 10,906K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,332K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares, representing an increase of 16.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VKI by 19.14% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 1,113K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,136K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VKI by 20.77% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 826K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 96.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VKI by 3,051.31% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 792K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 836K shares, representing a decrease of 5.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VKI by 14.68% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 786K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,141K shares, representing a decrease of 45.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VKI by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust's investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. Under normal market conditions, the Trust focuses on investing in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment. Municipal securities include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper and lease obligations. The Trust may also invest in non-investment-grade and unrated securities. It may invest in municipal securities that pay interest subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. The Trust may invest in securities that are subject to interest rate risk. The Trust invests in inverse floating rate securities, such as tender option bonds (TOBs), for investment purposes. Invesco Advisers, Inc. acts as the investment advisor of the Trust.

