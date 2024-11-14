News & Insights

Stocks

Van Eck’s Strategic Stake in Arcadium Lithium

November 14, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Arcadium Lithium Plc Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:LTM) has released an update.

Van Eck Associates Corporation has reported its beneficial ownership of 21,620,944 common shares in Arcadium Lithium PLC, representing 6.19% of the class. These shares are held within various mutual funds and client accounts managed by the corporation. This significant stake highlights Van Eck’s strategic interest in the lithium sector.

For further insights into AU:LTM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.