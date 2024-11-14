Van Eck’s Strategic Stake in Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium Plc Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:LTM) has released an update.

Van Eck Associates Corporation has reported its beneficial ownership of 21,620,944 common shares in Arcadium Lithium PLC, representing 6.19% of the class. These shares are held within various mutual funds and client accounts managed by the corporation. This significant stake highlights Van Eck’s strategic interest in the lithium sector.

For further insights into AU:LTM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.