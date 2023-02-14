Van Eck Associates Now Owns 9.43% of Dundee Precious Metals (DPM)

Fintel reports that Van Eck Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.94MM shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc (DPM). This represents 9.43% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2021 they reported 18.89MM shares and 10.41% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.07% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.98% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dundee Precious Metals. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPM is 0.50%, an increase of 0.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 53,002K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

SGGDX - First Eagle Gold Fund holds 13,699K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,440K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPM by 3.29% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 9,774K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,113K shares, representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPM by 1.59% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 5,970K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,086K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPM by 2.02% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,958K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,819K shares, representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPM by 10.74% over the last quarter.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 2,192K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,789K shares, representing an increase of 18.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPM by 11.36% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.