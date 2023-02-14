Van Eck Associates Now Owns 7.06% of Endeavour Mining (EDV)

Fintel reports that Van Eck Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.36MM shares of Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV). This represents 7.06% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2021 they reported 16.30MM shares and 10.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.53% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.94% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endeavour Mining. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDV is 0.81%, a decrease of 10.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 47,853K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 12,670K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,132K shares, representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDV by 1.31% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 6,026K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,383K shares, representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDV by 8.00% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 2,532K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,627K shares, representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDV by 2.78% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,447K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,408K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDV by 0.48% over the last quarter.

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 2,164K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,194K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDV by 1.04% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Mining Declares $0.69 Dividend

On December 21, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share ($2.77 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 23, 2022 received the payment on December 29, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.68 per share.

At the current share price of $29.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.35%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.98. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

