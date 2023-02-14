Van Eck Associates Now Owns 10.72% of Eldorado Gold (EGO)

Fintel reports that Van Eck Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.85MM shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO). This represents 10.72% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 16.62MM shares and 9.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 19.47% and an increase in total ownership of 1.62% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.83% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eldorado Gold is $11.14. The forecasts range from a low of $9.02 to a high of $13.70. The average price target represents an increase of 23.83% from its latest reported closing price of $9.00.

The projected annual revenue for Eldorado Gold is $1,034MM. The projected annual EPS is $0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eldorado Gold. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGO is 0.36%, an increase of 4.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.60% to 141,768K shares. The put/call ratio of EGO is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Helikon Investments holds 23,372K shares representing 12.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,156K shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith & holds 9,794K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,814K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 21.46% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 9,477K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,785K shares, representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 6.84% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 6,329K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,555K shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 1.19% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,614K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,248K shares, representing a decrease of 13.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 17.89% over the last quarter.

Eldorado Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canadian company that owns and operates gold mines in Turkey, Greece and Canada. Since its merger with European Goldfields in 2011 the company has been pursuing the development of the Skouries mine, Olympias mine and Stratoni mine in Greece.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

