Van Eck Associates Cuts Stake in Centerra Gold (CGAU)

Fintel reports that Van Eck Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.96MM shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU). This represents 7.24% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 23.26MM shares and 7.83% of the company, a decrease in shares of 31.36% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.59% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.00% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Centerra Gold is $7.19. The forecasts range from a low of $4.95 to a high of $9.03. The average price target represents an increase of 12.00% from its latest reported closing price of $6.42.

The projected annual revenue for Centerra Gold is $1,071MM. The projected annual EPS is $0.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 172 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centerra Gold. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGAU is 0.36%, a decrease of 5.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.89% to 153,901K shares. The put/call ratio of CGAU is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Helikon Investments holds 16,435K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,635K shares, representing a decrease of 7.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGAU by 29.90% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 11,270K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,759K shares, representing a decrease of 39.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGAU by 45.34% over the last quarter.

Condire Management holds 10,532K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,997K shares, representing an increase of 33.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGAU by 12.39% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,633K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,646K shares, representing a decrease of 26.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGAU by 72.83% over the last quarter.

Ruffer LLP holds 6,677K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,277K shares, representing an increase of 5.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGAU by 20.22% over the last quarter.

Centerra Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Centerra Gold Inc, acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold properties primarily in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide. The Company currently operates the Mount Milligan Mine mine in Canada and the Kumtor Mine in the Krygyz Republic.

