Van de Velde NV Expands Treasury Shares Portfolio

Van de Velde NV has acquired 3,980 treasury shares on Euronext Brussels as part of a strategy to reduce excess cash, with an average purchase price of €29.10 per share. This move increases their total treasury shares to 430,416, representing 3.3% of the company’s total shares. Van de Velde, known for its premium lingerie brands, continues to strengthen its market presence in Europe and North America.
