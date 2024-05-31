Van de Velde NV Executes Share Buyback Plan

Van de Velde NV (GB:0IWV) has released an update.

Van de Velde NV has utilized excess cash to buy back 4,715 treasury shares at an average price of €32.94 per share, totaling €155,310.70, on Euronext Brussels between May 22, 2024, and May 30, 2024. This acquisition is part of the authorization granted by shareholders on April 27, 2022, and brings the company’s total held shares to 325,217, representing 2.5% of its total shares.

