Van de Velde NV Executes Share Buyback Plan

Van de Velde NV, a Belgian lingerie company, has purchased 7,701 of its own shares for a total of €252,655.70 to reduce its excessive cash reserves. The transactions took place on Euronext Brussels between May 13, 2024, and May 21, 2024, at an average price of €32.81 per share. This buyback is part of the company’s initiative to enhance shareholder value, following the authorization given at the general meeting in April 2022.

