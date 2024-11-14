News & Insights

Van de Velde NV Boosts Share Buyback Program

Van de Velde NV (GB:0IWV) has released an update.

Van de Velde NV has purchased 3,441 treasury shares on Euronext Brussels to manage its excess cash, with an average price of €30.32 per share. This acquisition increases its holding to 426,436 shares, representing 3.3% of its total shares. The company is known for its premium lingerie brands and aims to empower women with high-quality products.

