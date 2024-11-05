Van de Velde NV Bolsters Financial Strategy with Share Buyback

Van de Velde NV (GB:0IWV) has released an update.

Van de Velde NV has acquired 3,632 treasury shares on the Euronext Brussels market to manage excess cash, with an average price of €30.86 per share. This strategic move aligns with the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position while focusing on empowering women through its premium lingerie brands.

