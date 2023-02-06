Van Berkom & Associates Cuts Stake in Stonex Group (SNEX)

Fintel reports that Van Berkom & Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.78MM shares of Stonex Group Inc (SNEX). This represents 3.84% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.62MM shares and 8.12% of the company, a decrease in shares of 51.69% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.28% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.83% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stonex Group is $115.26. The forecasts range from a low of $114.13 to a high of $118.65. The average price target represents an increase of 27.83% from its latest reported closing price of $90.17.

The projected annual revenue for Stonex Group is $1,580MM, a decrease of 97.60%. The projected annual EPS is $9.31, a decrease of 9.40%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stonex Group. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 7.80%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SNEX is 0.2482%, an increase of 0.2292%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 17,003K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,262,092 shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,198,470 shares, representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNEX by 13.55% over the last quarter.

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 966,556 shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,094,607 shares, representing a decrease of 13.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNEX by 3.34% over the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 884,416 shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 909,366 shares, representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNEX by 5.09% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 545,326 shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 581,925 shares, representing a decrease of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNEX by 0.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 503,548 shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 503,390 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNEX by 10.78% over the last quarter.

StoneX Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

StoneX Group Inc. (formerly INTL FCStone Inc.), through its subsidiaries, connects clients with the global markets across all asset classes - providing execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services through one trusted partner. Clients use its global financial services network to pursue trading opportunities, make investments, manage their market risk, and improve their performance. A publicly traded company headquartered in New York City, StoneX Group Inc. and its 2,900 employees serve more than 32,000 commercial and institutional clients, and 330,000 active retail accounts, from approximately 70 offices spread across six continents.

