Vamos Locacao de Caminhoes Maquinas e Equipamentos (VAMO3) Price Target Decreased by 7.06% to 19.80

The average one-year price target for Vamos Locacao de Caminhoes Maquinas e Equipamentos (VAMO3) has been revised to 19.80 / share. This is an decrease of 7.06% from the prior estimate of 21.30 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.64 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 128.62% from the latest reported closing price of 8.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vamos Locacao de Caminhoes Maquinas e Equipamentos. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VAMO3 is 0.50%, an increase of 11.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.74% to 84,340K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMKX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 17,010K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GBFAX - Emerging Markets Fund holds 10,873K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,367K shares, representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAMO3 by 1.35% over the last quarter.

FLATX - Fidelity Latin America Fund holds 5,874K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,813K shares, representing an increase of 35.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAMO3 by 31.05% over the last quarter.

JOEMX - JOHCM Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund Class Z Shares holds 4,989K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,765K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,542K shares, representing an increase of 25.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAMO3 by 28.74% over the last quarter.

