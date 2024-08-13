Valvoline's (VVV) Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates in Q3

Valvoline Inc. VVV reported earnings from continuing operations of 37 cents per share in third-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Jun 30, 2024), down from the year-ago quarter's tally of 40 cents.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were 45 cents per share in the quarter, up from 43 cents a year ago. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents.

Revenues

Net sales increased around 12% year over year to $421.4 million in the quarter. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $422.4 million. System-wide same-store sales (SSS) rose 6.5% in the fiscal third quarter.

Valvoline Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Valvoline price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Valvoline Quote

Financials

At the end of the quarter, Valvoline had cash and cash equivalents of $65.7 million, down about 87% sequentially. Long-term debt was $1,125.7 million, up nearly 18% sequentially.

Year-to-date continuing operations cash flow from operations was $170 million, while free cash flow was $17 million.

Outlook

Through the third quarter, the company’s performance has been primarily in line with expectations, with results trending at or slightly below the midpoint of the adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS guidance, factoring in the modest impacts of refranchising, VVV noted.

Price Performance

Valvoline’s shares have increased 13.9% in the past year against a 13.9% decline of the industry.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

VVV currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

