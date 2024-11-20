Valvoline's Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q4, Up Y/Y

Valvoline Inc. VVV reported earnings from continuing operations of 68 cents per share in fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Sept. 30, 2024), up from the year-ago quarter's earnings of 54 cents. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were 46 cents per share in the quarter, up from 39 cents a year ago. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Valvoline Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Valvoline price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Valvoline Quote

VVV’s Revenues

Net sales increased around 12% year over year to $435.5 million in the quarter. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $431.6 million. System-wide same-store sales (SSS) rose 5.4% in the fiscal fourth quarter. Sales in the reported quarter include the impact of the Crowdstrike outage and hurricanes.

Valvoline’s Financials

At the end of fiscal 2024, Valvoline had cash and cash equivalents of $68.3 million, down from $409.1 million a year ago. Long-term debt was $1,070 million, down from $1,562.3 million at the end of fiscal 2023.



Operating cash flow from continuing operations was $283 million while free cash flow was $59 million for fiscal 2024.



VVV returned $227 million to shareholders through share repurchases in fiscal 2024.

VVV’s Outlook

The company expects system-wide SSS growth of 5-7% in fiscal 2025 with system-wide store additions of 160 to 185 stores. It sees net revenues to grow 10-14% to $1.67-$1.73 billion in fiscal 2025 compared with $1.62 billion reported in fiscal 2024. VVV also expects $450-$470 million of adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2025. Adjusted earnings are projected to be $1.57-$1.67 per share for fiscal 2025 compared with $1.57 reported in fiscal 2024.

VVV Stock's Price Performance

Valvoline’s shares have increased 11.5% in the past year against the Zacks Chemicals Specialty industry’s 9.5% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VVV’s Zacks Rank & Other Chemicals Releases

VVV currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD logged adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share in the third quarter, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04. DD raised its full-year 2024 projections for operating EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share.



The Chemours Company CC recorded adjusted earnings of 40 cents for the third quarter, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents. CC expects consolidated net sales to decline in the mid to high-single digits sequentially in the fourth quarter. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be down in the high teens to low 20% range compared with third-quarter 2024 results.



PPG Industries, Inc. PPG logged third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.13, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15. PPG anticipates flat organic sales and adjusted earnings per share at the bottom end of the $8.15 to $8.30 range for full-year 2024.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Chemours Company (CC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valvoline (VVV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.