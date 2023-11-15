Valvoline (VVV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.80, changing hands as high as $35.10 per share. Valvoline Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VVV's low point in its 52 week range is $29.15 per share, with $39.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.97.

