Valvoline (VVV) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Valvoline (VVV) reported $439 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. EPS of $0.47 for the same period compares to $0.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $435.64 million, representing a surprise of +0.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Same-store sales growth : 4.9% versus 5.2% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 4.9% versus 5.2% estimated by four analysts on average. System-wide stores - Franchised stores : 1,141 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,148.

: 1,141 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,148. Total System-wide stores : 2,124 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,126.

: 2,124 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,126. Same-store sales growth - Company-operated : 4.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.2%.

: 4.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.2%. Same-store sales growth - Franchised : 5.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.7%.

: 5.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.7%. System-wide stores - Company-operated stores : 983 compared to the 978 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 983 compared to the 978 average estimate based on three analysts. Stores Opened - Franchised : 19 versus 20 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 19 versus 20 estimated by two analysts on average. Stores Opened - Company-operated: 19 versus 28 estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Valvoline have returned -7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

