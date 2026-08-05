Valvoline (VVV) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2026, Valvoline (VVV) reported revenue of $544.6 million, up 24.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $536.62 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50, the EPS surprise was +14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Same-store sales growth - System-wide : 8.2% compared to the 5.5% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 8.2% compared to the 5.5% average estimate based on four analysts. System-wide stores - Franchised stores : 1,199 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,224.

: 1,199 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,224. Stores Opened - Franchised : 20 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 23.

: 20 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 23. Stores Opened - Company-operated : 8 versus 23 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 8 versus 23 estimated by three analysts on average. System-wide stores - Company-operated stores : 1,210 compared to the 1,234 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,210 compared to the 1,234 average estimate based on three analysts. Total System-wide stores: 2,409 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,458.

Here is how Valvoline performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Valvoline here>>>

Shares of Valvoline have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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