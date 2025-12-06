Valvoline (VVV) Price Target Decreased by 11.43% to 39.94

The average one-year price target for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) has been revised to $39.94 / share. This is a decrease of 11.43% from the prior estimate of $45.09 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $50.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.94% from the latest reported closing price of $30.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 811 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valvoline. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VVV is 0.26%, an increase of 6.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.45% to 172,373K shares. The put/call ratio of VVV is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 10,226K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,384K shares , representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 4.03% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 5,538K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,977K shares , representing an increase of 28.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 49.99% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,458K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,548K shares , representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 87.27% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 4,752K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,777K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 0.64% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,141K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,144K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 2.47% over the last quarter.

