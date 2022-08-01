US Markets
VVV

Valvoline to sell lubricant business to Saudi Aramco for $2.65 bln

Contributor
Rithika Krishna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Valvoline Inc said on Monday it would sell its global products business to oil giant Saudi Aramco for $2.65 billion in cash as the motor oil maker sharpens focus on its retail services unit.

Adds background, details

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Valvoline Inc VVV.N said on Monday it would sell its global products business to oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE for $2.65 billion in cash as the motor oil maker sharpens focus on its retail services unit.

Valvoline's global products unit sells lubricants, coolants and other preventive maintenance products for light- and heavy-duty vehicles.

The company had last year decided to separate its retail services and global products divisions following a strategic review.

Valvoline said it expects to use the majority of cash from the deal to accelerate share repurchases, reduce debt and invest in its the retail services business.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/rithika_krishna;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VVV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular