Valvoline to sell global products unit to Saudi Aramco for $2.65 bln

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Motor oil and lubricant maker Valvoline Inc VVV.N said on Monday it has agreed to sell its global products business to oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE for $2.65 billion in cash.

