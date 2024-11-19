Valvoline Reports Strong 2024 Financial Performance

The latest announcement is out from Valvoline ( (VVV) ).

Valvoline Inc. announced its financial results for the fiscal year 2024, showcasing a 12% increase in sales from continuing operations to $1.6 billion, driven by a 6.7% growth in same-store sales. The year marked Valvoline’s 18th consecutive year of system-wide sales growth, alongside a net addition of 158 stores, emphasizing their strategic focus on franchising. The company’s adjusted EBITDA rose by 17% to $443 million, and they returned $227 million to shareholders through share repurchases, reflecting a robust financial performance poised for continued growth in 2025.

