Valvoline Reaches Milestone of Opening its 2,000th Location

Valvoline Inc. VVV recently announced that in September, it inaugurated its 2,000th location under the Valvoline Instant Oil Change and Great Canadian Oil Change brands. This broadens its network of service centers across the United States and Canada to 3,500.



This company-run two-bay service center in Centerville, OH, is the sixth Valvoline Instant Oil Change location in the Dayton, OH, metro area.



Valvoline Instant Oil Change is ranked #1 in automobile preventive maintenance service providers on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 2024 list and #11 on Forbes' Best Customer Service list, which ranks the top 300 brands that deliver outstanding customer service. Valvoline's Great Canadian Oil Change brand has earned the #1 rank in J.D. Power's Canadian Customer Service Index for aftermarket service facilities.



Valvoline’s shares have surged 28.4% in the past year against a 5% decline of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VVV, on its fiscal third-quarter call, noted that its performance through the quarter has been primarily in line with expectations, with results trending at or slightly below the midpoint of the adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance, factoring in the modest impacts of refranchising.

Valvoline Price and Consensus

Valvoline price-consensus-chart | Valvoline Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

VVV currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, IAMGOLD Corporation IAG and Centrus Energy Corp. LEU.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.9%. The company's shares have soared 135.6% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IAG’s current-year earnings is pegged at 49 cents, indicating a year-over-year rise of 444.4%. IAG, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 200%. The company's shares have rallied roughly 132.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Centrus’ current-year earnings is pegged at $3.06 per share. LEU, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 107.1%. LEU has rallied around 26.8% in the past year.





