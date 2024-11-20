Valvoline price target lowered to $42 from $46 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman lowered the firm’s price target on Valvoline (VVV) to $42 from $46 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm’s Overweight thesis, based on steady and scarce growth with valuation upside, doesn’t change, but the magnitude of EPS growth “took a step backwards” with FY25 sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance that were about 7% below the Street at the midpoint, the analyst tells investors.

