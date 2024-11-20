News & Insights

Stocks

Valvoline price target lowered to $42 from $46 at Morgan Stanley

November 20, 2024 — 07:26 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman lowered the firm’s price target on Valvoline (VVV) to $42 from $46 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm’s Overweight thesis, based on steady and scarce growth with valuation upside, doesn’t change, but the magnitude of EPS growth “took a step backwards” with FY25 sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance that were about 7% below the Street at the midpoint, the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VVV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VVV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.