Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.125

The board of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.125 per share on the 15th of September. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 1.6%, which is around the industry average.

Valvoline's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, prior to this announcement, Valvoline's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 12.7% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 22% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward. NYSE:VVV Historic Dividend August 17th 2022

Valvoline Is Still Building Its Track Record

Valvoline's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The annual payment during the last 6 years was $0.196 in 2016, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.50. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17% a year over that time. Valvoline has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Valvoline has impressed us by growing EPS at 13% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Valvoline's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Valvoline's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Valvoline (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about. Is Valvoline not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

