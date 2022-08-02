Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.125

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.125 per share on the 15th of September. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.6%, which is below the average for the industry.

Valvoline's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, Valvoline's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 7.9% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 24% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NYSE:VVV Historic Dividend August 2nd 2022

Valvoline Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Valvoline has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 6 years was $0.196 in 2016, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.50. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 17% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

We Could See Valvoline's Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Valvoline has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.9% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Valvoline's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On Valvoline's Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Valvoline has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

