Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Valvoline's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Valvoline had debt of US$1.70b at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$1.96b over a year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$230.0m, its net debt is less, at about US$1.47b.

A Look At Valvoline's Liabilities

NYSE:VVV Debt to Equity History December 21st 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Valvoline had liabilities of US$569.0m due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.49b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$230.0m as well as receivables valued at US$496.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$2.33b.

Valvoline has a market capitalization of US$6.31b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Valvoline's net debt of 2.0 times EBITDA suggests graceful use of debt. And the alluring interest cover (EBIT of 8.5 times interest expense) certainly does not do anything to dispel this impression. One way Valvoline could vanquish its debt would be if it stops borrowing more but continues to grow EBIT at around 20%, as it did over the last year. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Valvoline's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Valvoline recorded free cash flow of 47% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

Both Valvoline's ability to to grow its EBIT and its interest cover gave us comfort that it can handle its debt. On the other hand, its level of total liabilities makes us a little less comfortable about its debt. Considering this range of data points, we think Valvoline is in a good position to manage its debt levels. Having said that, the load is sufficiently heavy that we would recommend any shareholders keep a close eye on it. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Valvoline has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

