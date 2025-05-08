Markets
Valvoline Names Kevin Willis New CFO Following Retirement Of Mary Meixelsperger

May 08, 2025 — 07:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Valvoline Inc. (VVV), an automotive services company, Thursday said it named Kevin Willis as its new chief financial officer, effective May 19, following the retirement of current CFO Mary Meixelsperger.

Since 2013, Willis has been the finance chief of Ashland Inc. (ASH), which owned a controlling interest in Valvoline until 2017.

"We are excited to welcome Kevin Willis as our new CFO. He is a seasoned public-company CFO and knows the Valvoline business well through his financial oversight while it was a segment of Ashland Global Holdings. This knowledge along with his expertise in transformation will deliver immediate value in driving forward our strategic priorities," said Valvoline Inc. President & CEO Lori Flees.

