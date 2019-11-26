Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.113 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VVV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.6% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.98, the dividend yield is 1.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VVV was $22.98, representing a -3.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.90 and a 35.98% increase over the 52 week low of $16.90.

VVV is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). VVV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.09. Zacks Investment Research reports VVV's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.08%, compared to an industry average of -.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VVV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.