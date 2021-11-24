Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 26, 2021

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VVV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that VVV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.48, the dividend yield is 1.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VVV was $36.48, representing a -2.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.41 and a 62.06% increase over the 52 week low of $22.51.

VVV is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Genuine Parts Company (GPC) and LKQ Corporation (LKQ). VVV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.29. Zacks Investment Research reports VVV's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 7.9%, compared to an industry average of 30.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the vvv Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to VVV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VVV as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI)

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (HSMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HSMV with an increase of 5.71% over the last 100 days. VRAI has the highest percent weighting of VVV at 1.22%.

