Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VVV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VVV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.43, the dividend yield is 1.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VVV was $32.43, representing a -1.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.96 and a 81.68% increase over the 52 week low of $17.85.

VVV is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Cosan S.A. (CSAN) and Genuine Parts Company (GPC). VVV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.82. Zacks Investment Research reports VVV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.95%, compared to an industry average of 28.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to VVV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VVV as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PAMC)

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI)

LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (LSAF)

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC)

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSC with an increase of 24.75% over the last 100 days. PAMC has the highest percent weighting of VVV at 1.57%.

