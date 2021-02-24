Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VVV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.62% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of VVV was $24.54, representing a -3.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.48 and a 170.86% increase over the 52 week low of $9.06.

VVV is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). VVV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.78. Zacks Investment Research reports VVV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.16%, compared to an industry average of 7.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VVV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

