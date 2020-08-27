Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.113 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VVV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that VVV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.94, the dividend yield is 2.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VVV was $20.94, representing a -12.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.90 and a 131.13% increase over the 52 week low of $9.06.

VVV is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). VVV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.18. Zacks Investment Research reports VVV's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -.48%, compared to an industry average of -7.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VVV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

